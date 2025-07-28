Commission of inquiry begins its work, sets consultation with Mkhwanazi

The commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has commenced in earnest and a consultation with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is imminent.
Chair of the commission acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said on Monday the first consultation will help inform the commission what further information the commission should follow up on.
“We are mindful of the fact that South Africa is eager to see the first witness in the witness stand. We are also keen to see that happen. That said, the fact that Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi made the allegations does not make us ready to start hearing evidence immediately,” Madlanga said.
He said there needed to be consultations and assessment of information the commission gathers.
“This may entail further consultations.”
Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission of inquiry to look into the explosive allegations by Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with police investigations and of overstepping his role when he ordered the disbandment of the political killings task team.
Madlanga said the commission expected the hearings would start during August.
“What we consider to be of importance to the public is the question of lodgement with the commission by members of the public of information that is considered to be relevant to what the commission is investigating.”
Madlanga said the procurement process to secure a building in Gauteng was under way.
“The public will be advised of the premises and online facility where there can be lodgement of information as soon as the question of procurement has been finalised, which I trust will be soon. Hearings will be in Gauteng.”
Madlanga, who will be assisted by co-commissioners Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC said the lack of infrastructure did not affect the progress on the work of the commission. He said professionals to assist the commission had been appointed.
The commission has appointed Dr Nolitha Vukuza as secretary and Terry Motau SC as chief evidence leader. It has also appointed several other evidence leaders.
“The entities and people that we must investigate are the SAPS, metro police of the three metros in Gauteng, the National Prosecuting Authority, the State Security Agency, the judiciary, correctional services and any institution in the criminal justice system.
“These entities and people are to be investigated in relation to infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.”
Madlanga said by the end of the three months, the commission wanted to be in a position to submit an interim report to the president and make recommendations regarding concrete action needed to be taken.
He said the rules of the commission would be published in due course.
The public will have access to the commission and proceedings will be live-streamed.
He said there was litigation brought before the Constitutional Court challenging the establishment of the commission.
“We will abide by the decision made by the court.”
Madlanga said it was early days to determine how many witnesses would be called. The first consultation would give the commission an idea of grounds that needed to be covered.
“But even after the first consultation, we will not be able to be in a position to say how many witnesses the commission is able to hear.
