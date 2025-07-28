Dispatch article on UFH graduate leads to job with world’s largest art dealer
Despite several setbacks, fate intervened for Avuzwa Noko
When Eastern Cape artist Avuzwa Noko shared a Daily Dispatch article about his exhibition on LinkedIn, he didn’t expect it to change his life...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.