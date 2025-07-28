Eastern Cape courts held up by shortage of interpreters
Advertising and recruitment process for 28 vacant posts is under way, says ministry spokesperson
The Eastern Cape’s magistrate’s courts are facing a shortage of court interpreters, which sometimes results in cases being delayed for hours or entirely postponed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.