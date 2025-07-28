Makana municipality opens case after large crowd invades vacant land

Tensions ran high after the Makana Local Municipality blocked a large group of residents who attempted to occupy a vacant piece of municipal land earmarked for business development in Makhanda on Sunday.
In voice recordings circulating on social media, angry residents vowed not to back down, threatening to stage a protest and citing an urgent need for housing.
“We’ll blockade the road with burning tyres and risk arrest,” one resident said.
“No retreat, no surrender.”
Another resident urged community members to remain focused and stand their ground, insisting they were fighting for their rights.
“We’ll do whatever it takes [to occupy the land],” she said.
“We’re prepared to bring traffic to a standstill.”
The residents planned to regroup after being turned away by police dispatched to defuse tensions.
Community leaders could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
Municipal spokesperson Anele Mjekula said the residents had started demarcating sites to erect informal structures or build houses on land zoned for commercial use in Makhanda.
“More than 1,000 residents converged on vacant land near the R67 on Sunday, demarcating sites and erecting poles for building informal structures,” he said, adding that the municipality had opened a land invasion case.
“The area was bustling with activity as cars drove in and out with building materials.
“Municipal officials and councillors, led by mayor Yandiswa Vara, visited the scene to engage with residents.
“SAPS members were present to maintain order.
“Vara explained why residents couldn’t build houses on the land, citing its designation for business development.”
However, residents insisted they would build houses despite the warning, and raised concerns about the lack of housing developments for locals during the meeting.
“To de-escalate the situation, residents were advised to form a committee to formally engage with the municipality on housing development needs,” Mjekula said.
“The municipality indicated it remained open to further discussions to find a solution.”
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed an investigation in terms of the contravention of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from an Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998, with possible additional charges of contempt of court, had been launched.
The municipality had lodged an urgent application for a court interdict in a bid to block the land invasion.
