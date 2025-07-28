Former chief justice Raymond Zondo's recent scathing rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked a debate.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Zondo said it pained him to swear in ministers who had serious state capture allegations against them.
“It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about the people. I think they are good enough to be promoted’,” Zondo said.
“The recommendations made in the state capture report were based on evidence that was led transparently when the entire nation was watching. We are defending the report because we believe it is sound. But I had to swear them in, remembering what I found against them.”
The four-year inquiry has yielded few results, and some ANC top brass have contested it in court.
Several ANC ministers have been embroiled in corruption allegations, including human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, police minister Senzo Mchunu who was recently placed on special leave, and Nobuhle Nkabane, who was dismissed as higher education minister.
Zondo said Ramaphosa had been “inconsistent” in disciplining cabinet ministers implicated in wrongdoing.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya dismissed Zondo's concerns, saying he has had access to the president whenever there were matters of concern to be discussed.
POLL | What do you think of Zondo’s outburst about his ‘pain’ swearing in ministers ‘linked’ to state capture?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo's recent scathing rebuke of President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked a debate.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Zondo said it pained him to swear in ministers who had serious state capture allegations against them.
“It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about the people. I think they are good enough to be promoted’,” Zondo said.
“The recommendations made in the state capture report were based on evidence that was led transparently when the entire nation was watching. We are defending the report because we believe it is sound. But I had to swear them in, remembering what I found against them.”
The four-year inquiry has yielded few results, and some ANC top brass have contested it in court.
Several ANC ministers have been embroiled in corruption allegations, including human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, police minister Senzo Mchunu who was recently placed on special leave, and Nobuhle Nkabane, who was dismissed as higher education minister.
Zondo said Ramaphosa had been “inconsistent” in disciplining cabinet ministers implicated in wrongdoing.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya dismissed Zondo's concerns, saying he has had access to the president whenever there were matters of concern to be discussed.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos