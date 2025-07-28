News

Sassa stops hot meals for flood victims

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA, LULAMILE FENI, SIKHO NTSHOBANE and ZUBENAM MHLATHI - 28 July 2025

The government has stopped providing hot meals and accommodation at B&Bs for thousands of displaced victims of floods in the province, which left 103 people dead in June...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

A lawyer you’ll actually like: Adrian Dommisse is the startup world’s best-kept ...
Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History