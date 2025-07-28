A 55-year-old Eastern Cape teacher has been gunned down in cold blood on her way to school.
Daily Dispatch
Teacher shot dead in Mqanduli on way to work
Image: 123RF/ zeferli
A 55-year-old Eastern Cape teacher has been gunned down in cold blood on her way to school.
The incident occurred at about 6.30am in Mqanduli on Monday, police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.
“The victim was shot dead by a man on foot in Makhumsheni locality, Nyezi administrative area in Mqanduli, while driving her vehicle to Gengqe locality, where she worked as an educator,” Matyolo said.
“She was with two male family members, aged 17 and 20, who escaped uninjured.”
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Mqanduli detectives head Lieutenant-Colonel Ngqeleni on 083-984-4226 or Crime Stop Number 08600-10111, or contact the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs are welcome.
Provincial education spokesperson Vuyizeka Mboxela strongly condemned the killing.
