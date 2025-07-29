Anger after WSU shooting accused’s bail conditions eased
Court has shown sympathy towards the accused, not the victims, says family spokesperson
The family of a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who was shot dead allegedly by a university residence manager has expressed outrage after the court relaxed the accused’s bail conditions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.