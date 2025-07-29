Bhisho making progress in efforts to resettle flood-hit families

Thirty-two families were being accommodated in the interim at two mass care centres, Lillies Guest House and Cuba Community Hall, where they were being provided with meals and necessities.
The families would be prioritised during the relocation process.
“Construction of TRUs is at an advanced stage, with 28 being ready for occupation and a further three due to be completed tomorrow [Wednesday],” Rantjie said.
“The remaining 89 TRUs are planned to be completed on August 7.”
Families are expected to move in in phases as the units become available.
In the KSD Local Municipality, contractors were on standby for the installation of more than 470 TRUs, including units donated by the Development Bank of SA, the national human settlements department and civil society partners.
“Measurable progress has been made in identifying and securing land parcels in identified areas including Maydene Farm, KwaLink, Tracor, Old Transkei Meat Industry and Old Enkululekweni,” Rantjie said.
“Land has been earmarked in proximity to essential services such as schools, clinics and transport routes.
“Preparation of the site has been completed at KwaLink and is in progress at Tracor.
“At KwaLink, the contractor is on site with effect from today [Tuesday].”
Image: LULAMILE FENI
After the catastrophic June floods in the Eastern Cape that killed 103 people and displaced thousands of others, the provincial government says it is making significant progress in its efforts to resettle the affected families.
According to officials, relocation operations have resumed in the Mnquma Local Municipality in the Amathole district and the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality (KSD) in OR Tambo.
Resistance by established communities in some of the areas earmarked for the temporary resettlement of displaced families had threatened to delay the process.
“While permanent housing solutions are in development, the government has prioritised the construction and allocation of temporary residential units (TRUs) in high-priority areas,” provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.
“In the Mnquma Local Municipality, a site was identified at New Rest, located about 1.5km from the Butterworth central business district.”
In some areas, construction work was scheduled to start this week.
Consultations with traditional leaders, landowners and community representatives were being held to ensure transparent and inclusive processes.
“Spatial planning processes have also been initiated to facilitate formal township establishment, ensuring access to bulk infrastructure such as water, sanitation and electricity,” Rantjie said.
“Since the onset of the disaster, the provincial government and its social partners have been co-ordinating humanitarian support across all affected areas.
“Key actions include the provision of three hot meals a day and this in some instances is enabled through the provision of groceries for the displaced families to cook for themselves.”
The SA Social Security Agency had also prepared for the provision of social relief of distress vouchers to enable families to get back on their feet once they had been moved into the TRUs.
“The Eastern Cape provincial government remains steadfast in its commitment to rebuild safer, stronger and more resilient communities,” Rantjie said.
