Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, 61, who is accused of the murder of Pretoria club owner Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, is allegedly linked to a hit on Soweto's DJ Vintos.
This emerged after a brief appearance by Molefe and co-accused Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The four are charged with the April 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was killed in an alleged case of mistaken identity after his company blew the whistle on tender corruption.
The three co-accused were arrested in connection with the Swart case and the weapons, an AK47 rifles and three pistols, allegedly found in their possession were sent for ballistics tests.
The weapons led police to the November 2022 murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, in Woodmead, Johannesburg.
DJ Vintos hit linked to DJ Sumbody murder accused KT Molefe
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Addressing journalists outside court, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS political killings team and Gauteng organised crime unit are linking more murders to the case. These include:
The two men were fatally shot.
“All four accused are being charged for the murder of DJ Vintos. On the murder of Tindleni, we are adding the three alleged hitmen,” Mathe said.
The case was postponed to August 6 for Molefe’s bail application and to September 18 for centralisation of the cases.
TimesLIVE
