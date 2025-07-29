Police operations nab two robbery suspects
A coordinated police operation led by the SAPS mounted unit and Coffee Bay Vispol members resulted in the arrest of two suspects allegedly connected to a recent robbery in Ngqeleni, with authorities recovering three unlicensed firearms in their possession...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.