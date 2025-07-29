Public warned to avoid decomposing whale washed up at Kayser’s Beach
People are being urged to stay away from Kayser’s Beach after a 12.2m male humpback whale washed ashore in an advanced state of decomposition at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.