Senior municipal official among three suspects arrested for chief whip’s murder

A senior manager at an Eastern Cape municipality, whose name is known to the Dispatch, is one of three suspects arrested on Tuesday for the gruesome murder of Emalahleni Local Municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali, 43, who was gunned down at his Komani house just more than a week ago.
The arrested municipal official works at the same municipality as Lali.
It is understood that she was the first person to be arrested on Tuesday and that she later pointed out her alleged accomplices, who are believed to have been hired hitmen.
This has been confirmed by a number of insiders within the municipality, police and the ANC in the Chris Hani region.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the arrest of two men and the woman official.
The suspects are due to appear in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday — the same day the municipality will host a memorial service for Lali.
Lali was killed at his rented apartment in South East Village, Westbourne, in Komani last week Monday.
