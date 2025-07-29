Sentencing in Road Accident Fund fraud case draws closer
Proceedings postponed to September for presentence reports
The sentencing proceedings of a police officer and his accomplice accused of defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF) have been delayed due to pending presentence reports. ..
