Suspects arrested after murder of Emalahleni chief whip due in court on Wednesday

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 29 July 2025
Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali was shot dead last week
GUNNED DOWN: Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali was shot dead last week
Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali, 43, are due to appear in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The suspects — two men and a woman, aged between 37 and 42 — were arrested on Tuesday.

Lali was gunned down at his rented apartment in South East Village, Westbourne, in Komani last week.

“After intensive investigations by the Eastern Cape provincial serious violent crime unit, critical information was pursued which led investigators to Mthatha,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.

The suspects were taken in for questioning.

They have been formally charged with murder.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso praised the swift and co-ordinated response of the unit, whose diligent follow-up on leads resulted in the arrests.

“We assure the community that all investigative avenues are being pursued to ensure justice is served,” Kupiso said.

