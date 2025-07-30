Calls for nurses' mental health and wellness to be taken seriously

Healthcare leaders have called for urgent systemic action to prioritise nurses' wellness, warning that the health of the country’s largest workforce is being overlooked to the detriment of patient outcomes.

Speaking at the 5th African Nursing Conference in Boksburg, Brig-Gen Azwihangwisi Makumbane, from the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) said burnout, fatigue and lack of support have become silent threats within hospitals, clinics and military facilities.

Makumbane has called on the government to urgently establish wellness clinics in all healthcare facilities, warning that without support systems for healthcare workers, their performance is compromised.

“We are supposed to have wellness clinics in every hospital by now. Healthcare professions are being taken as supermen and superwomen while they are also human beings and need the same support system,” Makumbane said.