Emalahleni official suspected of plotting chief whip’s murder — police sources

Police sources say a senior Emalahleni municipality official is suspected of having been the mastermind behind the murder of the local authority’s infrastructure development and human settlements head and council chief whip, Xoliseka Lali.
Bavumise Mdingi, 37, and her co-accused, Mvuzo Mafana, 41, and Sonwabiso Siko, 43, appeared in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Lali.
He was gunned down at his rented apartment in South East Village, Westbourne, Komani, on Monday last week.
The three suspects have been remanded until their next court appearance on August 6.
According to the police insiders, Mdingi, who works at the municipality as a project management unit manager, is allegedly the mastermind behind what appears to have been a hit on Lali.
The sources said Mafana and Siko were believed to have allegedly been hired by Mdingi to carry out the attack.
After being questioned by the police on Tuesday, the insiders said, Mdingi allegedly led investigators to her co-accused, who are understood to have been arrested in Mthatha.
On Wednesday, Mdingi could not be reached for comment as her phone was on voicemail.
The municipality held a memorial service for Lali, who was also an ANC Chris Hani regional executive committee member.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that investigations into the murder were continuing and appealed to the public to refrain from speculation.
“The judicial process will be respected, and updates will be provided as appropriate,” she said.
The municipality welcomed the breakthrough.
“We are pleased by the recent developments that there are people who have been arrested in connection with the tragic killing,” municipal spokesperson Luthando Nqumkana said.
“The manner in which law enforcement acted so swiftly is commendable.”
The municipality urged that no stone be left unturned to get to the bottom of the murder.
“We are so disappointed to hear that one of the alleged perpetrators is our employee,” Nqumkana said.
“We cannot go further in explaining that point, as issues surrounding this matter are still under investigation.
“We commit ourselves to supporting the investigation as it unfolds.”
He would not say whether the municipality would launch its own probe or take disciplinary action against Mdingi.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said the department was saddened by Lali’s untimely death.
The department sent its condolences to the Lali family and the Emalahleni Local Municipality.
“The department is flabbergasted by the appearance of the project management unit manager and her co-accused in connection with the death of the chief whip of the municipality,” Oliphant said.
“The department says that the law must take its course.
“Such acts portray municipalities as dangerous places to work in.
“Municipalities are institutions of service delivery and not war zones.
“The department condemns in the strongest possible terms any killing of a municipal councillor and employee.”
The ANC in the Eastern Cape welcomed the arrests but expressed shock at the alleged involvement of the municipal official.
“We praise the police for the arrests, and we urge the law enforcement agencies in collaboration with the NPA to work hard to ensure that the killers are convicted,” the party’s provincial communications head, Gift Ngqondi, said.
“We believe that these arrests will assist in discouraging crime in our country, which continues to preoccupy the agenda of our law enforcement agencies.
“The ANC denounces the killing of our comrades and calls on the public to continue providing information that will help the law enforcement agencies to put a stop to this scourge.”
The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) in the Chris Hani region has expressed shock and outrage over the arrest of the municipal official.
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms any form of violence, especially where it's used to settle political or administrative differences,” Samwu leader Asamza Ntaka said.
“We call for the law to take its full course without fear or favour, and urge law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this matter to ensure justice is served.”
Samwu stressed the importance of prioritising the safety of municipal workers, councillors, and public servants.
The union said municipalities should never become battlegrounds for violence and intimidation.
It extended its deepest sympathies to Lali's family, friends and colleagues.
Daily Dispatch
Emalahleni official suspected of plotting chief whip’s murder — police sources
Image: SUPPLIED
Police sources say a senior Emalahleni municipality official is suspected of having been the mastermind behind the murder of the local authority’s infrastructure development and human settlements head and council chief whip, Xoliseka Lali.
Bavumise Mdingi, 37, and her co-accused, Mvuzo Mafana, 41, and Sonwabiso Siko, 43, appeared in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Lali.
He was gunned down at his rented apartment in South East Village, Westbourne, Komani, on Monday last week.
The three suspects have been remanded until their next court appearance on August 6.
According to the police insiders, Mdingi, who works at the municipality as a project management unit manager, is allegedly the mastermind behind what appears to have been a hit on Lali.
The sources said Mafana and Siko were believed to have allegedly been hired by Mdingi to carry out the attack.
After being questioned by the police on Tuesday, the insiders said, Mdingi allegedly led investigators to her co-accused, who are understood to have been arrested in Mthatha.
On Wednesday, Mdingi could not be reached for comment as her phone was on voicemail.
The municipality held a memorial service for Lali, who was also an ANC Chris Hani regional executive committee member.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that investigations into the murder were continuing and appealed to the public to refrain from speculation.
“The judicial process will be respected, and updates will be provided as appropriate,” she said.
The municipality welcomed the breakthrough.
“We are pleased by the recent developments that there are people who have been arrested in connection with the tragic killing,” municipal spokesperson Luthando Nqumkana said.
“The manner in which law enforcement acted so swiftly is commendable.”
The municipality urged that no stone be left unturned to get to the bottom of the murder.
“We are so disappointed to hear that one of the alleged perpetrators is our employee,” Nqumkana said.
“We cannot go further in explaining that point, as issues surrounding this matter are still under investigation.
“We commit ourselves to supporting the investigation as it unfolds.”
He would not say whether the municipality would launch its own probe or take disciplinary action against Mdingi.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said the department was saddened by Lali’s untimely death.
The department sent its condolences to the Lali family and the Emalahleni Local Municipality.
“The department is flabbergasted by the appearance of the project management unit manager and her co-accused in connection with the death of the chief whip of the municipality,” Oliphant said.
“The department says that the law must take its course.
“Such acts portray municipalities as dangerous places to work in.
“Municipalities are institutions of service delivery and not war zones.
“The department condemns in the strongest possible terms any killing of a municipal councillor and employee.”
The ANC in the Eastern Cape welcomed the arrests but expressed shock at the alleged involvement of the municipal official.
“We praise the police for the arrests, and we urge the law enforcement agencies in collaboration with the NPA to work hard to ensure that the killers are convicted,” the party’s provincial communications head, Gift Ngqondi, said.
“We believe that these arrests will assist in discouraging crime in our country, which continues to preoccupy the agenda of our law enforcement agencies.
“The ANC denounces the killing of our comrades and calls on the public to continue providing information that will help the law enforcement agencies to put a stop to this scourge.”
The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) in the Chris Hani region has expressed shock and outrage over the arrest of the municipal official.
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms any form of violence, especially where it's used to settle political or administrative differences,” Samwu leader Asamza Ntaka said.
“We call for the law to take its full course without fear or favour, and urge law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this matter to ensure justice is served.”
Samwu stressed the importance of prioritising the safety of municipal workers, councillors, and public servants.
The union said municipalities should never become battlegrounds for violence and intimidation.
It extended its deepest sympathies to Lali's family, friends and colleagues.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos