Two alleged masterminds behind the December 2023 assassination of Umngeni local municipality DA councillor and chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu are expected to appear in the Howick magistrate's court on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the political killings task team arrested a 56-year-old inkosi and a 26-year-old man, who allegedly co-ordinated the murder of the councillor from Pietermaritzburg prison. The pair face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
They will appear with:
- alleged hitman Zwelithini Buthelezi, 43, an induna (headman) in the Nxamalala tribal authority in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands;
- Masobho Hlongwa, 31; and
- Khayelihle Shabalala, 31.
Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home, in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. His family have since abandoned the home outside eMpophomeni.
DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the DA had commissioned a forensic investigation last year which identified Buthelezi as one of the conspirators in Ndlovu's killing. He said when they presented evidence to police task teams they were ignored.
'Masterminds' who planned hit on DA's Nhlalayenza Ndlovu from prison arrested
Image: Supplied
