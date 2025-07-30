News

Outstanding documents delay Lusikisiki massacre trial

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 30 July 2025

The high-profile Lusikisiki massacre trial, which resumed in the Mthatha high court, sitting in Lusikisiki, on Monday, got off to a rocky start on Tuesday due to technical issues and missing documentation...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of his power grab
US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger