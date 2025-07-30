Rape, assault accused denies he had sex with girlfriend
Reeston man says violent altercation arose over R450 missing from his wallet
An East London man accused of kidnapping, raping and assaulting his girlfriend at his Reeston home while on parole during a sentence for attempted murder has denied all the charges.He told the East London high court on Tuesday that they did not even have sex on the night in question...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.