News

WATCH | Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza

By Reuters - 30 July 2025

While some Palestinian families received boxes of aid delivered by airdrop, a method  they and aid groups said was risky and inadequate, a hunger monitor warned a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

8.8 earthquake near Russia leads to tsunami in Kamchatka | FOX 11 LA
Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast, western U.S. under ...