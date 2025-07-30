Anti-migrant group Operation Dudula has vowed to launch a campaign to block illegal foreign children from entering state schools.
The organisation's leader Zandile Dabula said the campaign will be launched in December and implemented in the first week of January 2026.
“We're going to be stationed at schools, and no foreign child will be allowed to attend a public school,” Dabula said. “They can rather take them to private schools — we don't care, but state schools are going to be reserved for South African children only.”
She clarified that this applied only to illegal foreigners, adding that those who claim to be documented would be checked with the department of home affairs before they could be accepted. However, preference would be given to South African pupils.
“They must be checked, thoroughly checked — because how did they come to this country? Are their parents documented? But they will be last in the queue. Our South Africans will come first. We have limited resources as a country — but if we had the resources, we would share with other people.
WATCH | Operation Dudula 'will stop illegal foreign children' going to state schools
Journalist
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Anti-migrant group Operation Dudula has vowed to launch a campaign to block illegal foreign children from entering state schools.
The organisation's leader Zandile Dabula said the campaign will be launched in December and implemented in the first week of January 2026.
“We're going to be stationed at schools, and no foreign child will be allowed to attend a public school,” Dabula said. “They can rather take them to private schools — we don't care, but state schools are going to be reserved for South African children only.”
She clarified that this applied only to illegal foreigners, adding that those who claim to be documented would be checked with the department of home affairs before they could be accepted. However, preference would be given to South African pupils.
“They must be checked, thoroughly checked — because how did they come to this country? Are their parents documented? But they will be last in the queue. Our South Africans will come first. We have limited resources as a country — but if we had the resources, we would share with other people.
“Foreign children will be last in the queue and South Africans first. Then once all South Africans are admitted, we will start admitting them — only the children that are legally in this country.”
Operation Dudula has been leading several campaigns targeting illegal foreigners with their latest one blocking foreign nationals from accessing public health-care services.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos