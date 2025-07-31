Commissioner says girl's rape, murder 'a classic example of child neglect'

Brig Sabata Mokgwabone, spokesperson for the North West police, said the information police had was that family members were travelling to Morokweng from Tseoge village on Saturday evening.
The acting North West police commissioner has slammed what he says is an example of child neglect after a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered after she was last seen following her mother to a tavern.
Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said the mother is alleged to have left the tavern without the child, whose half-naked body was found at the entrance to a pit toilet the next day.
While a 26-year-old man has been arrested and appeared in court today, Asaneng said the incident was “a classic example of child neglect which must be thoroughly investigated”.
Brig Sabata Mokgwabone, spokesperson for the North West police, said the information police had was that family members were travelling to Morokweng from Tseoge village on Saturday evening.
At some point during the journey, the girl’s mother alighted from a motor vehicle and went to a nearby tavern, and her daughter followed her, said Mokgwabone.
“The mother came back alone after a few minutes and entered the vehicle, which drove off. She suddenly stopped the vehicle after realising that the child was missing. Though the car drove back to the tavern where the mother and other passengers searched for the child, that did not yield positive results.”
Mokgwabone said police were called the next day to a house in the area where the girl’s half-naked body was found at the entrance to a pit latrine. A case of murder was opened.
“The relentless efforts of the dedicated team led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect,” he said.
The man, who can’t be named yet as he has not pleaded, appeared in the Ganyesa magistrate’s court. He is expected back in court on Monday for a bail application.
“This senseless, tragic and heartbreaking loss of a young child — who should have been safe with her mother and other adults who were with her in the van — is unfortunately yet another indication of the moral decay, barbarism and endemic wickedness that afflict society, all of which are due to the irresponsible and harmful consumption of liquor,” Asaneng said.
