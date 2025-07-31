A Gqeberha public prosecutor was shot dead outside her house on Thursday, in what appears to have been a hit.
Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help in their investigation.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident unfolded after the public prosecutor arrived at her home in Lotton Street, Young Park, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
“While still seated in her vehicle, a Toyota Etios, four unknown suspects wearing masks stopped in a white VW Polo in the street,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“They got out of the vehicle and multiple shots were fired at her vehicle.
“The deceased was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds but passed away on her arrival.
“The motive and the suspects are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.
“The name of the deceased will be released once she has been officially identified.”
Cops call for information after suspected hit on Eastern Cape prosecutor
Image: GARETH WILSON
A person who worked with her at the New Brighton court said the murdered prosecutor was a mother and a diligent court official.
“She dealt with some big cases and did a fantastic job. We are all devastated by what has happened.”
Janse van Rensburg said: “The SAPS Algoa Park detective is appealing to anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects involved in the murder to come forward.”
She said any person with information could contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567, or Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or the nearest police station.
“Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”
The Herald
