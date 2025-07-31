News Editors Choice

IN PICS | Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court

31 July 2025
Isaac Mahlangu
Senior reporter
The legal battle for compensation between 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom's legal battle for compensation has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In a unanimous ruling read by outgoing acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in his last sitting in the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the court signalled it was unhappy with certain aspects of a previous SCA ruling.

The SCA judgment had set aside a R47m offer that Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub made to Makate six years ago, which Makate rejected. It ordered Vodacom to pay Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue generated by the service over 18 years from March 2001 to March 2021, plus interest.

Outgoing acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga read out the ruling on his last day in the Constitutional Court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate had hoped for resolution in his legal battle with Vodacom.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

