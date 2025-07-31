Murder suspect ‘who wanted asylum in US’ denied bail
Eastern Cape vehicle dealership principal accused of killing his partner tells court he intends to plead not guilty
A former police officer-turned car dealer who posted on social media that he wanted to be considered as one of 49 SA asylum seekers in the US because he “feared arrest for the alleged murder of his partner” has been denied bail in the Mthatha magistrate’s court...
