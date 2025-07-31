Ramaphosa appoints Mlambo as deputy chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice, with effect from Friday August 1.

The appointment follows the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC's) resolution on July 3 to advise the president that Mlambo was suitable for appointment as the deputy chief justice. The JSC took this decision after also interviewing Free State judge president Cagney Musi and Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi.

The Presidency said on Thursday that Mlambo has since 2012 served as judge president of the Gauteng division of the high court.

“President Ramaphosa has in writing informed chief justice Mandisa Maya that in appointing justice Mlambo, the president has considered the views of the JSC and the views of political parties represented in the National Assembly,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Ramaphosa expressed to Maya his appreciation for the transparent, inclusive and robust process undertaken by the JSC.

“President Ramaphosa, similarly, thanks the incoming deputy chief justice for stepping forward to assume a new responsibility of critical national importance, and wishes justice Mlambo well in strengthening the rule of law, enriching jurisprudence and asserting the rights of all citizens.”

TimesLIVE