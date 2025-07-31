US President Donald Trump believes recognising Palestinian statehood would be rewarding the militant group Hamas and he does not intend to do that, a White House official said on Wednesday, after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his country's decision on the issue.
Carney told reporters Canada intends to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN in September.
“As the president stated, he would be rewarding Hamas if he recognises a Palestinian state and he doesn’t think they should be rewarded,” a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “So he is not going to do that. Trump’s focus is on getting people fed [in Gaza].”
The official did not respond to a question on whether the US was given advance notice of Carney's announcement.
Reuters
Trump sees recognition of Palestinian state as reward to Hamas — US official
Image: Win McNamee/ Getty Images/ File photo
US President Donald Trump believes recognising Palestinian statehood would be rewarding the militant group Hamas and he does not intend to do that, a White House official said on Wednesday, after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his country's decision on the issue.
Carney told reporters Canada intends to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN in September.
“As the president stated, he would be rewarding Hamas if he recognises a Palestinian state and he doesn’t think they should be rewarded,” a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “So he is not going to do that. Trump’s focus is on getting people fed [in Gaza].”
The official did not respond to a question on whether the US was given advance notice of Carney's announcement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos