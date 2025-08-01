Buffalo City law enforcement agencies kicked off Women’s Month on a high note on Friday.
Members conducted a roadblock in line with Operation Basadi on the N2 road, with various stakeholders participating, including provincial traffic, the SA Police Service (vehicle crime investigation and stock theft units), immigration and the liquor board.
The operation, led by East London station commander Brigadier Zanele Baninzi, had a positive impact, with motorists expressing appreciation for the visible presence of female officials in challenging weather conditions.
“During the operation, several vehicles were stopped and searched, resulting in traffic fines totalling R42,100,” police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said.
“Additionally, two illegal immigrants were arrested, and a replica firearm was confiscated from a motorist due to its potential to commit crime.”
Baninzi commended the members for their dedication.
“This is our month,” she said.
“Let’s demonstrate our capabilities to the community and serve them professionally, with dignity and protect them.”
The operation will continue in two phases, with the second phase focusing on visibility and stop-and-search operations in respective areas.”
Women’s Month is celebrated throughout August to honour SA’s history of female activism, particularly the 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where about 20,000 women protested against the apartheid government’s pass laws.
Daily Dispatch
Buffalo City roadblock nets R42,100 in unpaid fines
