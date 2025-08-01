News

Disruptions at OR Tambo Airport due to air traffic control system failure

01 August 2025
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Departure delays are expected at OR Tambo International Airport due to reported systems failure affecting Air Traffic Control (ATC) operations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/koharoon

The Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) says operations were disrupted at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday due to a system failure. 

ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane said the system failure was affecting air traffic control (ATC) operations, specifically the flight plan management system. 

“As a result, operational disruptions are occurring and departure delays are expected. ATNS is working closely with all relevant stakeholders to manage the situation and minimise the impact on passengers and airline operations,” he said.

He reassured the public and aviation partners that all safety protocols were being strictly followed to ensure the safe management of air traffic and swift restoration of the systems.

“ATNS apologises for any inconvenience caused and remains committed to providing all stakeholders with timely updates as the situation develops.”

TimesLIVE 

