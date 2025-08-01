The Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) says operations were disrupted at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday due to a system failure.
ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane said the system failure was affecting air traffic control (ATC) operations, specifically the flight plan management system.
“As a result, operational disruptions are occurring and departure delays are expected. ATNS is working closely with all relevant stakeholders to manage the situation and minimise the impact on passengers and airline operations,” he said.
He reassured the public and aviation partners that all safety protocols were being strictly followed to ensure the safe management of air traffic and swift restoration of the systems.
“ATNS apologises for any inconvenience caused and remains committed to providing all stakeholders with timely updates as the situation develops.”
TimesLIVE
Disruptions at OR Tambo Airport due to air traffic control system failure
Journalist
Image: 123RF/koharoon
The Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) says operations were disrupted at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday due to a system failure.
ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane said the system failure was affecting air traffic control (ATC) operations, specifically the flight plan management system.
“As a result, operational disruptions are occurring and departure delays are expected. ATNS is working closely with all relevant stakeholders to manage the situation and minimise the impact on passengers and airline operations,” he said.
He reassured the public and aviation partners that all safety protocols were being strictly followed to ensure the safe management of air traffic and swift restoration of the systems.
“ATNS apologises for any inconvenience caused and remains committed to providing all stakeholders with timely updates as the situation develops.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos