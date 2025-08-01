A suspected extortionist was killed in a shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.
The incident happened when visible policing (Vispol)members from Ngqeleni responded to credible intelligence about the suspect and confronted him during a patrol at about 5pm near the Buthongweni bridge in the Mabheshe administrative area.
“The suspect allegedly drew a handgun and fired at the officers, who returned fire in self-defence, resulting in fatal gunshot wounds,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.
A 9mm pistol with an erased serial number and ammunition were recovered at the scene.
“No police officers were injured during the incident, but psychosocial support has been activated for the officers involved through SAPS Employee Health and Wellness,” Gantana said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and Local Crime Response Centre (LCRC) are investigating the incident.
Earlier this week, police confirmed they were investigating allegations that an extortionist group was demanding a monthly “protection fee” of R1,000 from each teacher at Dalibhunga Senior Secondary School in Ngqeleni.
Daily Dispatch
Extortion suspect killed in shoot-out with police in Eastern Cape
Police probe extortionists demanding R1,000 teacher 'protection fees'
