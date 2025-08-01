News

Former Eastern Cape official arrested for using ‘fake’ university degree

By Khodani Mpilo - 01 August 2025
A former deputy director at the Eastern Cape department of community safety was arrested on Thursday for allegedly using a fraudulent university qualification to secure employment within government. File photo.
A former deputy director at the Eastern Cape department of community safety has been arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent university qualification to secure employment within government.

The 51-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Gqeberha on Thursday after an investigation by the police's fraud unit, which uncovered she had allegedly submitted a forged degree from Vista University.

“She appeared before the Zwelitsha magistrate's court on the same day. She was released on R2,000 bail.” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala.

The case has been postponed to August 18 and will be transferred to the East London courts.

Mqala said: “The accused is facing charges of fraud, forgery and uttering and is expected to appear at the East London regional court on her next court date.” 

