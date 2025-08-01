Frere patients pay for filing failures
Missing files lead to lack of critical information, delayed treatment and repeated tests, say staff and patients
Vital medical files are routinely lost or misplaced at East London’s Frere Hospital, forcing doctors to treat chronically ill patients without access to their full medical history...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.