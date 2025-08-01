Hawks raid public works offices in Bhisho in R32m tender fraud probe
Hawks detectives descended on the provincial capital of Bhisho on Thursday, conducting a raid at two department of public works & infrastructure offices in connection with an investigation into allegations of tender fraud and corruption involving about R32m...
