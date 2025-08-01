News

Ndlambe name change moves rattle business, tourism

Applications received by provincial committee to rename Port Alfred, the Kowie River and Alexandria

By SUE MACLENNAN - 01 August 2025

Just as tension builds for Port Alfred to hear whether it has been named small town of the year for 2025, the business and tourism community faces an existential curveball...

