WATCH | Japanese schoolboy leads Hiroshima tours spreading message of peace
By Reuters - 01 August 2025
Since the age of seven, Japanese schoolboy Shun Sasaki has been offering free guided tours to foreign visitors of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park with a mission to ensure the horrors of nuclear war do not fade from memory with the passage of time.
WATCH | Japanese schoolboy leads Hiroshima tours spreading message of peace
Since the age of seven, Japanese schoolboy Shun Sasaki has been offering free guided tours to foreign visitors of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park with a mission to ensure the horrors of nuclear war do not fade from memory with the passage of time.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos