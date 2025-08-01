News

WATCH | Japanese schoolboy leads Hiroshima tours spreading message of peace

By Reuters - 01 August 2025

Since the age of seven, Japanese schoolboy Shun Sasaki has been offering free guided tours to foreign visitors of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park with a mission to ensure  the horrors of nuclear war do not fade from memory with the passage of time.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Japanese schoolboy leads Hiroshima tours spreading message of peace | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep100 | Audi A3, Mitsubishi Triton, Toyota Tazz, VW Tiguan, ...