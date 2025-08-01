Woman injured as stone throwers strike again on Cape Town’s N2

City of Cape Town FF Plus councillor Emre Uygun is calling for stronger action after another violent incident on the N2’s notorious “Hell Run” near Cape Town International Airport.
A woman was seriously injured when a concrete block was hurled at a car travelling along the highway.
Uygun said the incident is the latest in a string of violent attacks on motorists travelling on the high-risk stretch of highway.
“The victims were travelling towards the airport from Somerset West when a concrete block was thrown at their vehicle, striking a woman in the face. Another vehicle attempted to force them off the road at the same time. Their calls to the police’s emergency number, 10111, went unanswered.”
Uygun confirmed the victims opened a case of attempted murder with police.
According to SAPS spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk, Nyanga police have launched an attempted murder investigation into the incident on July 13 at about 4.15pm just before Borchards Quarry Road.
“According to reports, the complainant was on his way to Cape Town International Airport when his vehicle was struck by an object on the passenger side, hitting his wife. The lady was injured with glass in the face,” said Van Wyk.
Uygun said the N2 “Hell Run” continues to be a hotspot for crime targeting motorists, with a lack of visible policing and non-functional surveillance systems putting lives at risk.
“According to reports, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) monitoring system recorded more than 200 crime-related incidents on the N2 and R300 in Cape Town in 2023, including stone-throwing and robbery targeting motorists.
“The so-called ‘Hell Run’ section of the N2 near the airport is a known high-risk area. So it is alarming that the closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras on this stretch of road are non-functional and visible policing is clearly inadequate.”
Uygun said a working CCTV system could serve as a deterrent and a critical tool in identifying and apprehending perpetrators.
Asked about non-functional CCTV cameras in the area, Van Wyk said enquiries regarding camera infrastructure should be directed to the City of Cape Town.
“The FF Plus calls on Sanral, the SAPS and the metro police to implement comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of motorists, particularly on the N2 near the airport, to prevent such incidents,” said Uygun.
He said integrated operations involving SAPS, the city’s law enforcement, traffic and metro police are regularly conducted on the N2 corridor. However, the frequency and effectiveness of these operations are now being questioned as motorists continue to be attacked.
The latest incident follows a previous case in 2024, when traffic services appealed to the public for information about a group of children caught on camera throwing stones at vehicles on the N1 near the Sable Road off-ramp.
One motorist captured the footage after his windscreen was shattered in the attack.
Van Wyk said no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Woman injured as stone throwers strike again on Cape Town's N2
