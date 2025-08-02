A couple from the US in Ohio is elated after the birth of their baby boy who was conceived from an embryo frozen for more than 30 years, reportedly setting a new world record.
According to MIT Technology Review, Lindsey, 35, and Tim Pierce, 34, welcomed their son, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, on Saturday, saying, “It's like something from a sci-fi movie.”
The couple “adopted” the embryo from a woman in 1994.
The Pierces had been trying for a child for seven years before they decided to adopt the embryo.
According to reports, this could be the longest that an embryo has been frozen before resulting in a successful birth.
The BBC reported that the previous record-holders were twins born in 2022 from embryos frozen in 1992.
TimesLIVE
Baby born from 30-year-old embryo breaks record
Image: 123RF/sam74100/ File photo
A couple from the US in Ohio is elated after the birth of their baby boy who was conceived from an embryo frozen for more than 30 years, reportedly setting a new world record.
According to MIT Technology Review, Lindsey, 35, and Tim Pierce, 34, welcomed their son, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, on Saturday, saying, “It's like something from a sci-fi movie.”
The couple “adopted” the embryo from a woman in 1994.
The Pierces had been trying for a child for seven years before they decided to adopt the embryo.
According to reports, this could be the longest that an embryo has been frozen before resulting in a successful birth.
The BBC reported that the previous record-holders were twins born in 2022 from embryos frozen in 1992.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos