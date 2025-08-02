Police in Limpopo found the headless bodies of a woman and her two-year-old daughter in Thohoyandou in the Vhembe district on Friday.
The mother and daughter had been missing since May 19. Police said they had arrested two suspects, aged 43 and 32, in connection with the murders.
“During the process, it was discovered that the bodies were without heads. More disturbingly, one of the suspects is alleged to be the boyfriend of the deceased.”
Tshilidzi Phalandwa and Balangani Sedzani Tshivhombedze appeared in the Vuwani magistrate's court on Friday and were remanded.
The matter was postponed for further investigation. The suspects will appear in court again on August 12.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects arrested after headless bodies of woman and daughter found in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
