Gauteng premier removes and reshuffles several heads of department after damning report

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has removed and reshuffled several heads of department after a damning report that revealed about R1.8bn in budget underspending, including missed service delivery performance targets.
Lesufi said some heads of departments had missed their performance targets.
“We took serious exception that with the challenges we are facing of service delivery we cannot afford departments that are missing performance targets. We also found some audit outcomes which indicated some departments are not performing ideally. Within that context, I've taken a decision to reshuffle and reset heads of departments and remove other heads of departments from their responsibilities,” he said.
Lesufi announced the changes on Sunday, alongside the release of newly concluded forensic investigation reports.
These reports, finalised by the provincial forensic audit unit in the office of the premier, form part of Gauteng's broader commitment to transparent and accountable governance. On June 24, the premier disclosed the outcomes of 47 forensic reports.
The HOD changes announced were:
- Department of egovernment: Masabata Mutlaneng
- Department of infrastructure development: Rufus Mmutlana
- Treasury: Ncumisa Mnyani (retained)
- Cogta: Darion Barclay (retained)
- Transport: Thulani Mdadane (retained, post to be advertised)
- Human settlements: Puleng Gadebe-Mabaso (retained)
- Agriculture and rural development: Khululekile Mase (retained)
Lesufi also appointed acting HODs in several departments:
- Environment: Matthew Sathekge
- Sports, arts, culture and recreation: Mpho Nawa
- Social development: Phumla Sekhonyane
- Education: Albert Chaane
- Community safety: pending
- Health: pending
Lesufi said they are in the recruitment process for permanent appointments.
Sunday Times reported in May that Lesufi was expected to axe a “significant” number of provincial heads and the action was imminent.
However, he could not immediately act for several reasons, including avoiding disrupting the auditing process by the auditor-general.
He also announced the appointment of a new HOD for the Gauteng department of economic development, Motlatjo Moholwa.
Lesufi said Moholwa brings a wealth of experience in the public service and has served as the head of economic research and chief economist in the City of Johannesburg, lead economist for the Land Bank and deputy director-general (DDG) in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng departments of economic development.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng premier removes and reshuffles several heads of department after damning report
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has removed and reshuffled several heads of department after a damning report that revealed about R1.8bn in budget underspending, including missed service delivery performance targets.
Lesufi said some heads of departments had missed their performance targets.
“We took serious exception that with the challenges we are facing of service delivery we cannot afford departments that are missing performance targets. We also found some audit outcomes which indicated some departments are not performing ideally. Within that context, I've taken a decision to reshuffle and reset heads of departments and remove other heads of departments from their responsibilities,” he said.
Lesufi announced the changes on Sunday, alongside the release of newly concluded forensic investigation reports.
These reports, finalised by the provincial forensic audit unit in the office of the premier, form part of Gauteng's broader commitment to transparent and accountable governance. On June 24, the premier disclosed the outcomes of 47 forensic reports.
The HOD changes announced were:
Lesufi also appointed acting HODs in several departments:
Lesufi said they are in the recruitment process for permanent appointments.
Sunday Times reported in May that Lesufi was expected to axe a “significant” number of provincial heads and the action was imminent.
However, he could not immediately act for several reasons, including avoiding disrupting the auditing process by the auditor-general.
He also announced the appointment of a new HOD for the Gauteng department of economic development, Motlatjo Moholwa.
Lesufi said Moholwa brings a wealth of experience in the public service and has served as the head of economic research and chief economist in the City of Johannesburg, lead economist for the Land Bank and deputy director-general (DDG) in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng departments of economic development.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos