The distraught sister of lawyer Thandokuhle Mkhize whose throat was slit, allegedly by her estranged husband, says their family is struggling to come to terms with the loss.
Thobeka Ntsevu was speaking after a brief appearance by metro policeman Qiniso Thulasizwe Sishi, 40, in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.
Mkhize was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of July 28 at their home in Woodlands, south of Durban.
“Its sad and traumatic for us to see someone [allegedly] linked to the brutal murder of our sister walking free and having the privilege of being alive while our sister is no more. Its also someone who had promised to love my sister,” said Ntsevu.
The couple had recently married and this left the family with more questions than answers.
“They seemed happy but things happen behind closed doors,” said Ntsevu.
Cop husband in court over murder of Durban lawyer Thandokuhle Mkhize
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
The distraught sister of lawyer Thandokuhle Mkhize whose throat was slit, allegedly by her estranged husband, says their family is struggling to come to terms with the loss.
Thobeka Ntsevu was speaking after a brief appearance by metro policeman Qiniso Thulasizwe Sishi, 40, in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.
Mkhize was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of July 28 at their home in Woodlands, south of Durban.
“Its sad and traumatic for us to see someone [allegedly] linked to the brutal murder of our sister walking free and having the privilege of being alive while our sister is no more. Its also someone who had promised to love my sister,” said Ntsevu.
The couple had recently married and this left the family with more questions than answers.
“They seemed happy but things happen behind closed doors,” said Ntsevu.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to numerous calls for medical assistance in Finfoot Road in Woodlands shortly after midnight on July 28.
“Paramedics arrived to find police in attendance and were escorted into the house where they found a horrific sight,” said Jamieson.
“Paramedics found a male, also in his 40s, with multiple stab wounds. He was in a serious condition and advanced life support paramedics stabilised him and he was transported to hospital under police guard.”
Sishi, who made a brief appearance, didn't have a lawyer. He was a no-show in court last week for his first appearance because he was undergoing medical treatment.
Prosecutor Denise Perumal said they were opposed to bail.
Magistrate Ashwin Singh postponed the matter to August 11 for Sishi to retain a lawyer and for a bail hearing.
Three sources close to the investigation said Sishi has a pending case after a murder at a Point precinct nightclub.
Ntsevu told TimesLIVE they were not aware of any pending case against him and were opposed to him getting bail. She said her sister's daughter, who was in court, is struggling to accept her mother's death.
Mkhize was buried on Sunday.
During the funeral service, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga said they noted with regret the increased incidence of gender-based violence (GBV) in the province.
“It's sad to see orphans being left behind. The community is in shock, we continue to raise and create awareness on issues of GBV. We must encourage women in relationships to take action early by reporting abuse,” said Shinga.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos