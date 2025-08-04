News

Eastern Cape municipal official accused of murdering councillor to be suspended without pay

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 04 August 2025
Emalahleni Local Municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali was shot dead recently.
The Emalahleni municipal official arrested in connection with the murder of the local authority’s infrastructure development and human settlements head and council chief whip, Xoliseka Lali, is set to be suspended.

This was confirmed by municipal spokesperson Luthando Nqumkana.

Lali was shot dead at his home in Komani on July 21.

Three suspects — Emalahleni project management unit manager Bavuyise Mdingi, Mvuzo Mafanya and Sonwabiso Siko — were arrested in Mthatha on Monday last week.

Their case was enrolled in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday and postponed to August 6 for legal representation.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested a fourth suspect in Mthatha.

“Definitely she will be suspended,” Nqumkana said.

“The allegations levelled against her necessitate suspension.

“She will be suspended without pay. 

“We will allow the court process to proceed and when it is concluded we can start with our own investigations into this matter.”

