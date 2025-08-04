The military is tracing the source of a video circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms purporting to feature a senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) commander.
"The video is fake, misleading and maliciously fabricated," the SANDF said.
The originator of the post is attempting to incite a illegal strike by soldiers.
"The individual depicted is not a recognised commander of the SANDF," said spokesperson Rear Admiral (junior grade) Prince Tshabalala.
"An internal investigation is underway to trace the origins of the video and those responsible will be pursued and prosecuted in accordance with military and civilian law."
TimesLIVE
Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The military is tracing the source of a video circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms purporting to feature a senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) commander.
"The video is fake, misleading and maliciously fabricated," the SANDF said.
The originator of the post is attempting to incite a illegal strike by soldiers.
"The individual depicted is not a recognised commander of the SANDF," said spokesperson Rear Admiral (junior grade) Prince Tshabalala.
"An internal investigation is underway to trace the origins of the video and those responsible will be pursued and prosecuted in accordance with military and civilian law."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos