National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Monday led a delegation of senior officials from government departments under the auspices of the National Joints Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) to meet his counterpart in Lesotho, advocate Borotho Matsoso.
High on the agenda are discussions about allegations that there are illegal Basotho military training camps in South Africa, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Late last month Masemola said preliminary investigations had uncovered no evidence of the camps.
The one-day meeting is under way in Maseru.
The delegation of senior South African officials includes:
- deputy national commissioner of policing and co-chair of the Natjoints Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili;
- the head of Interpol in South Africa;
- a senior officer from police crime intelligence; and
- a senior official from the department of home affairs.
The Lesotho mounted police service delegation is led by Matsoso and includes:
- deputy police commissioner responsible for operations Likhama Moqhebi; and
- senior officers from the mounted police service crime intelligence unit, specialised operations and the detectives unit.
“Gen Masemola will appraise the Lesotho police chief on what SA Police Service crime intelligence driven operations have yielded so far,” said Mathe. “Advocate Matsoso and his delegation are expected to present a report on what the Lesotho mounted police service have uncovered so far.”
The two police chiefs are expected to release a joint statement on findings and a way forward after the discussions.
Lesotho and SA top brass share info on ‘illegal military training camps’
