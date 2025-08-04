Deputy President Paul Mashatile will lead the government in commemorating the 38th anniversary of the Battle of Lurhwayizo in Willowvale.
The event honours the bravery of uMkhonto we Sizwe combatant Mbulelo “Ntsizwa” Ngono, who fearlessly engaged a combined force of the Transkei defence force, Transkei police and SA police with state helicopters in a 36-hour shootout.
The government commemorated the battle in January by the memorialisation of the bravery of Ngono, which was followed by a theatre production and enactment of the happenings of that fateful day in 1987.
Subsequent to these activities, a bust of Ngono was commissioned and will be unveiled as a tribute to the courage, resistance and resilience of SA’s liberation struggle members.
Mashatile will unveil the bust in Lurhwayizo village on Thursday.
The event is part of the government’s efforts to promote social cohesion.
“Though the remains of Mbulelo Ngono remain missing, we continue to honour him and many others for putting their lives on the line in defence of the freedoms we enjoy today,” Mashatile said.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie and the provincial executive will join Mashatile.
Daily Dispatch
Mashatile to represent government at ceremony honouring Eastern Cape struggle heroes
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Deputy President Paul Mashatile will lead the government in commemorating the 38th anniversary of the Battle of Lurhwayizo in Willowvale.
The event honours the bravery of uMkhonto we Sizwe combatant Mbulelo “Ntsizwa” Ngono, who fearlessly engaged a combined force of the Transkei defence force, Transkei police and SA police with state helicopters in a 36-hour shootout.
The government commemorated the battle in January by the memorialisation of the bravery of Ngono, which was followed by a theatre production and enactment of the happenings of that fateful day in 1987.
Subsequent to these activities, a bust of Ngono was commissioned and will be unveiled as a tribute to the courage, resistance and resilience of SA’s liberation struggle members.
Mashatile will unveil the bust in Lurhwayizo village on Thursday.
The event is part of the government’s efforts to promote social cohesion.
“Though the remains of Mbulelo Ngono remain missing, we continue to honour him and many others for putting their lives on the line in defence of the freedoms we enjoy today,” Mashatile said.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie and the provincial executive will join Mashatile.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos