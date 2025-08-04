A burst on the main pipeline supplying water from the Umzonyana Water Treatment Works has disrupted water services to several East London areas.
The affected areas include Scenery Park, Amalinda, Gompo, Duncan Village, Vincent, Beacon Bay, Braelyn and Gonubie.
Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the municipality was working diligently to repair the pipeline.
“The burst has impacted water inflow into several reservoirs serving the broader East London area and our maintenance team is working to carry out necessary repairs,” Fuzile said.
The affected reservoirs include Panmure, Vincent, Buffalo Flats, Beacon Bay, Woodbrook, Breezyvale, Gonubie and Nompumelelo/Ducats.
Fuzile urged residents to be patient as the municipality worked to restore water supply as soon as possible.
Due to the complexity of the repairs and challenging site conditions, an estimated completion time has not been provided.
“The municipality sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s understanding during this period,” Fuzile said.
“We will keep residents informed as soon as we have an update on the repair timeline.”
Several East London areas without water after burst on main pipeline
Image: Chayatorn Laorattanavech
