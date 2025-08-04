Yet another suspected extortionist was fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire with police in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.
The incident happened in the Canzibe administrative area, Ngqeleni, at about 2pm on Saturday.
Tactical Response Team (TRT) members, acting on intelligence regarding a suspect linked to a local extortion ring, attempted to stop a vehicle driven by the suspect, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.
The suspect allegedly stopped the vehicle and opened fire on the police officers.
“Police returned fire in self-defence, fatally wounding the suspect,” Gantana said.
“A 9mm pistol and ammunition were recovered at the scene.
“The deceased suspect, 30, was accompanied by a male passenger at the time of the incident.
“The passenger has been taken in for questioning.”
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the shooting.
In a separate incident, another alleged extortionist was killed in a shootout with police in Ngqeleni on Thursday.
The incident happened when visible policing (Vispol) members from Ngqeleni responded to credible intelligence about the suspect and confronted him during a patrol at about 5pm near the Buthongweni bridge in the Mabheshe administrative area.
Earlier last week, police confirmed they were investigating allegations that an extortion group was demanding a monthly protection fee of R1,000 from each teacher at Dalibhunga Senior Secondary School in Ngqeleni.
Daily Dispatch
Suspected extortionist dies in gunfight with police
Image: 123RF/ zeferli
