News

Women’s Day Race aims to raise awareness on gender-based violence

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 04 August 2025

A race with a purpose returns this year as East London prepares for the 2025 Women’s Day Race, an annual event combining fitness, community spirit, and a stand against gender-based violence (GBV)...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Joint Ministerial Press Briefing on US Tariffs
Buyer's Guide Ep101 | Datsun Go, Hyundai Veloster, Opel Corsa, Toyota Fortuner, ...