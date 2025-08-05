Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who allegedly shot dead his 22-year-old former girlfriend before fatally shooting his wife in Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, in the early hours of Tuesday.
“The suspect first shot his ex-girlfriend at a tavern in Chithwayo before proceeding to his home in Unity Park where he allegedly shot his wife, 49, while she was asleep,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.
The suspect then fled in the family vehicle which was discovered abandoned by the police.
The motive for the killings is unknown.
Eastern Cape man 'shoots dead former girlfriend and wife' before fleeing
